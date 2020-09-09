Pentagon Will Ask Congress to Invest More in Artificial Intelligence Programs - Esper

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US Department of Defense will ask Congress to provide more funding for Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during remarks on Wednesday.

"With the support of Congress, the Department plans to request additional funding for the services to grow this effort over time and deliver an AI-ready workforce to the American people," Esper said.

The Defense Department is launching a six-week training program next month to train more than 80 defense acquisition professionals on how to apply AI and data science skills to its operations, Esper said.

The existing Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has helped with combat readiness and also enhanced wildfire and flood responses through computer vision technology, Esper added.

The Defense Department intends to use artificial intelligence to support decision makers, not replace them, according to Esper.