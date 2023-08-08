Open Menu

Pentagon Will Not Comment On Supplemental Aid Request For Ukraine But Still Has Funding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 11:46 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Defense Department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh on Tuesday declined to comment on reports that the Biden administration is expected to request from Congress additional supplemental funding for Ukraine next year.

"In terms of any request for a supplemental, I'm just not gonna get ahead of any conversations that we're having right now," Singh said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that the White House is expected to ask Congress as soon as this week for up to $10 billion in supplemental funding to continue providing assistance to Ukraine in 2024.

Singh pointed out that the United States has not yet run out of funding for Ukraine under the presidential drawdown authority.

The State Department confirmed during a press briefing earlier on Tuesday that a new aid package for Ukraine is expected to be announced later this week.

