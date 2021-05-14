Pentagon Withdraws 120 Military Personnel from Israel - EUCOM to Sputnik

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The United States has withdrawn around 120 military personnel from Israel amid escalating violence in the region, a US European Command (EUCOM) spokesman Charles Prichard told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Approximately 120 DoD personnel arrived in Germany from Israel today via a C17 aircraft based out of Ramstein Air Base. We made the decision in coordination with Israel," Prichard said.

The group was in Israel for a routine planning event, which was scheduled to wrap up this week, he added.