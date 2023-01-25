Pentagon Working to Provide Ukraine With Fuel, Equipment for Abrams Tanks - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The US Defense Department is now working out ways of delivering the fuel and equipment Ukraine will need to operate and maintain Abrams tanks, senior administration officials said on Wednesday.

The United States will provide 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the officials confirmed.

"DoD is currently working through the mechanisms to deliver the fuel and equipment Ukraine will need to operate and to maintain the Abrams," the officials told reporters. "We do expect other nations to announce contributions of additional armored capability, including some that will be readily available for use on the battlefield in the coming weeks and months."