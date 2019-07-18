UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Working To Unwind Turkish Involvement In F-35 Program By March 2020 - Lord

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Pentagon Working to Unwind Turkish Involvement in F-35 Program by March 2020 - Lord

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Pentagon is already working to unwind its relationship with Turkey in the international F-35 program following the country's decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems and expects the process to be completed by March 2020, US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"At this point the Turks have made a decision, we have said that the F-35 and the S-400 are incompatible. We will work forward at this point to unwind the relationship," Lord said when asked whether the decision to oust Turkey from the F-35 program was reversible.

Lord said Turkey's removal from the program would not affect the program, as the Pentagon has been working to find alternate sources for the parts the country previously produced.

"We have worked on alternate sources for the over 900 parts. We have been working since 2018 on this. We are proceeding with a very orderly wind-down through March 2020 at this point, so we expect minimal impact to the program," Lord said. "We are winding down in March of 2020."

