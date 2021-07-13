Pentagon Works as Part of US Interagnecy Effort to Aid Haiti Probe - Spokesman to Sputnik

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Defense Department is working as part of the United States' effort to assist Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and will participate in further discussions on the matter, a department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"DoD [Defense Department] is working as part of an interagency effort," the spokesperson said.

A US delegation traveled to Haiti on Sunday at the request of the local authorities, the spokesperson noted.

"In the near term, the interagency [team] will be discussing insights from Sunday's trip. DoD will participate in these discussions," the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden said the United States stands ready to continue to provide assistance to Haiti in wake of the assassination of Moise.