Pentagons Awards $3.5Bln in Fuel Contracts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The US awarded a combined $3.57 billion worth of fuel contracts to eighteen energy suppliers, the Defense Department said in a press release.

The top three contracts, representing nearly 50% of the amount awarded, went to Phillips 66 ($671,588,842), Petromax ($644,512,680), and ExxonMobil ($345,327,694), the release said on Wednesday.

Each supplier was awarded a one-year contract "for various types of fuel," with a completion date of April 30, 2024, the release added.

Performance locations include nearly 20 US states and the using customer listed is the US Defense Logistics Agency, according to the release.