=The hideout location of the Islamic State terrorist organization's (IS or ISIS, banned in Russia) leader, Abu Bakr Baghdadi, was given to US forces, who used the information to hunt him down, by a mole who might receive up to $25 million for his services, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The hideout location of the Islamic State terrorist organization's (IS or ISIS , banned in Russia ) leader, Abu Bakr Baghdadi, was given to US forces, who used the information to hunt him down, by a mole who might receive up to $25 million for his services, media reported on Wednesday.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special operation by the US troops. According to the US leader, the number one terrorist was under Pentagon's surveillance for quite some time before the conditions were ripe to eliminate him.

The US command had a well-placed informer within the IS, and his detailed knowledge of Baghdadi's movements across Syria, as well as the room-by-room layout of his hideout, were critical for the operation's success, The Washington Post reported, citing knowledgeable US and Middle-East-based officials.

According to the newspaper's sources, the man might now be eligible for the up to $25 million bounty that had been declared for Baghdadi's head. While neither his nationality, nor his name were revealed in the report, one of the sources claimed that it was a Sunni Arab who turned against the IS after the terrorist group killed one of his family members, the newspaper added.

The terrorist leader made his first media appearance in 2014, when ISIS officially re-branded itself into IS and declared itself a caliphate under Baghdadi's leadership. Since then, there have been numerous reports with claims, albeit unconfirmed, that Baghdadi had been killed.