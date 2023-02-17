UrduPoint.com

Pentagon's Top China Official Arrives In Taiwan Amid Balloon Crisis - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase has arrived in Taiwan, becoming the first senior US defense official to travel to the island since 2019, The Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

In 2019, Heino Klinck, then deputy assistant secretary for East Asia, was the most senior US defense official to visit the self-governed island in four decades.

Chase's trip to Taiwan comes amid heightened US-China tensions after a Chinese balloon seen traversing the continental US a few weeks ago sparked a diplomatic furor that led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his imminent trip to Beijing.

The US contends the balloon was part of an international surveillance program operated by China, while Beijing says it was a meteorological research balloon that was blown off course.

