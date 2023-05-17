UrduPoint.com

Pentagon's Top Policymaker Kahl Likely To Resign This Summer - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 08:15 PM

US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl is planning to resign this summer, NBC News reported on Wednesday citing three officials in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl is planning to resign this summer, NBC news reported on Wednesday citing three officials in the know.

Kahl is planning to return to Stanford University, where he worked as a professor and fellow before joining the Biden administration in 2021, the report said.

The undersecretary is expected to leave his position following the conclusion of the NATO summit in Vilnius in mid-July, where he will be supporting Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden, according to the report.

During the Obama administration, Kahl served as the national security adviser to then-Vice President Biden between October 2014 and January 2017 and as a policy official in the Pentagon.

