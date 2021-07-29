UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon's Use Of Private Security Contractors Requires Better Oversight - GAO

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:26 PM

Pentagon's Use of Private Security Contractors Requires Better Oversight - GAO

The US Department of Defense using private security contractors requires better oversight to ensure they operate within international law, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The US Department of Defense using private security contractors requires better oversight to ensure they operate within international law, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday.

"The Department of Defense (DOD) has been unable to comprehensively identify private security contractor (PSC) contracts and personnel supporting contingency, humanitarian, peace-keeping, or other similar operations, limiting DOD's ability to readily and accurately identify the use of PSCs," the report said. "Without better identifying and tracking its PSC contracts and personnel, DOD will not be able to accurately determine its use of PSCs.

"

GAO's report was prompted by allegations the private security contractors have violated the Montreux Document - signed by 57 nations, including the United States, in support of oversight and accountability of such organizations.

The report issued recommendations to improve oversight, including to comprehensively determine which contracted activities fall within the definition of a private security function.

GAO also recommended developing a data source containing info about the personnel and contracts that fall within that definition, and create a senior-level Defense Department position responsible for monitoring oversight.

Related Topics

Gao United States Government

Recent Stories

Ex-Mali spy boss charged over journalist's disappe ..

19 seconds ago

Turkey May Join 'Extended Troika' Format on Afghan ..

21 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Vienna

57 minutes ago

Paris Calls UK's Decision to Keep Quarantine for F ..

5 minutes ago

PTI clinches highest seats in AJK elections: Shahb ..

5 minutes ago

Erdogan's Spokesman Calls Wildfires in Turkey Nati ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.