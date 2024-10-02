People Across Iran Celebrated Attacks In Retaliation On Israel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) On the streets of Tehran, a small crowd celebrated Iran's missile attack on Israel while others are worried about the consequences of the Islamic Republic's boldest move yet in a year of escalating middle East conflict.
Local media carried footage of what Iran said were 200 missiles as they were fired towards Israel on Tuesday evening, while state television played upbeat music over the images and showed crowds of a few hundred people celebrating the attacks in the capital and other cities across the country.
Some carried the yellow flag of Hezbollah, Iran's ally in Lebanon, as well as portraits of its chief Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli air strike last week.
Speaking at a gathering in Palestine Square in central Tehran late Tuesday, Hedyeh Gholizadeh, 29, said she felt "a sense of pride" by Iran's retaliation, which analysts said reflected pressure on the country to react to a series of Israeli-inflicted humiliations.
"We are ready to accept all the consequences, whatever they may be, and we are ready to pay the penalty and we have no fear," said Gholizadeh.
There was little sign of the previous evening's celebrations on Wednesday morning in Tehran, with traffic humming along as usual while cafes and restaurants buzzed with customers.
