MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The government of the United Kingdom recommends that people not to join the queue in London for the lying-in-state of late UK Queen Elizabeth II, the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Sunday.

"A decision will be taken today on when entry to the queue for Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State will close as it reaches final capacity. Queue times are already 13.5 hours and may increase. To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue," the DCMS said in a tweet.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne.

Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

The public farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II is being held at Westminster Abbey from September 14-19.

Earlier this week, the authorities published the route of the state funeral procession. The Queen's coffin will be moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral at 10:44 a.m. local time (09:44 GMT). Some 2,000 guests are expected to attend the service. A public procession will begin at 12:15 p.m. when the coffin is moved to Wellington Arch. The Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3:10 p.m.