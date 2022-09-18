UrduPoint.com

People Advised Not To Join Queue For Queen's Lying-In-State Anymore - UK Government

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 08:00 PM

People Advised Not to Join Queue for Queen's Lying-In-State Anymore - UK Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The government of the United Kingdom recommends that people not to join the queue in London for the lying-in-state of late UK Queen Elizabeth II, the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Sunday.

"A decision will be taken today on when entry to the queue for Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State will close as it reaches final capacity. Queue times are already 13.5 hours and may increase. To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue," the DCMS said in a tweet.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne.

Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

The public farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II is being held at Westminster Abbey from September 14-19.

Earlier this week, the authorities published the route of the state funeral procession. The Queen's coffin will be moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral at 10:44 a.m. local time (09:44 GMT). Some 2,000 guests are expected to attend the service. A public procession will begin at 12:15 p.m. when the coffin is moved to Wellington Arch. The Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3:10 p.m.

Related Topics

London Windsor Wellington George United Kingdom May September Sunday Family Media From Government P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

20 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

20 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

20 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.