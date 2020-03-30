UrduPoint.com
People Aged 18-40 Account For Majority Of New COVID-19 Cases In Moscow - Authorities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

People Aged 18-40 Account for Majority of New COVID-19 Cases in Moscow - Authorities

The majority of the new coronavirus patients registered in Moscow over the past day are young people aged 18 to 40, but 17 minors have also tested positive over the given period, the city's COVID-19 response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The majority of the new coronavirus patients registered in Moscow over the past day are young people aged 18 to 40, but 17 minors have also tested positive over the given period, the city's COVID-19 response center said on Monday.

"The capital confirmed 212 new cases of the coronavirus. A total of 1,226 coronavirus cases have been registered in Moscow so far. The new patients include 102 people aged 18 to 40, 58 people aged 40 to 65, 35 people aged over 65, as well as 17 minors," it said.

All patients, as well as those who have had close contact with them, are already under medical supervision, the center added.

On Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that all Muscovites irrespective of age must not leave home unless for exceptional purposes starting from March 30. He also promised that the authorities would be able to better control residents' movements during the pandemic with information systems that are expected to be put in place by the end of the week.

