People Aged 80+ Have Grave Complications After COVID-19 In 30% Of Cases - Russian Minister

Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:44 PM

People aged over 80 have grave complications after the coronavirus in 30 percent of the cases, therefore it is vitally important for them to be inoculated, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik on Wednesday

"People aged over 80 have the gravest complications in 30 percent of the cases. We keep saying that people aged over 60 should not hesitate to get vaccinated, and for those aged over 80 vaccination is just indispensable," Murashko said.

According to the health minister, 46 percent of all the vaccinated Russian citizens are aged 60+.

