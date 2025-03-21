'People are afraid': NY migrant economy wilts under Trump policies

Queens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Nader says that the fear caused by President Donald Trump's immigration policies has left the streets of his largely migrant neighbourhood in Queens, New York empty, forcing him to shutter his furniture store.

"It's almost dead out here," said Nader, a Palestinian-American who like others in this article declined to give his full name.

He described his neighbours' trepidation as having contributed to the worst business in his 35 years in the furniture trade.

"I have a lot of customers -- especially from Guatemala -- and nobody is coming to the streets (to) buy furniture," he said, explaining that people fear arrest and deportation.

The main square in Corona, Queens was once a bustling meeting point at the heart of the predominantly Hispanic neighborhood but is now quiet with little foot traffic.

Sometimes three days go by without a single sale, said 57-year-old Nader, now facing an uncertain future.

Occupying a spot next to Corona's main drag, Roosevelt Avenue, Nader said "I never thought it would end like this" as he contends with unaffordable rent.

His customers were often undocumented -- like many of the people in the melting pot neighborhood, now fearful of the mass deportations threatened by Republican Trump.

Faced with uncertainty, people are wary of committing to purchasing a bed, a mattress or chest of drawers when they might be forced to leave at a moment's notice, Nader said.

Local clothing stores, grocers, remittance offices and food stands also complain that business has fallen by around half since the beginning of the year.

Customers at phone stores have also halved, said Javier who reported his clients have cut back on their phone plans, while others pay the minimum to avoid losing their number.

Most prefer to wait to buy a new device, he said.

"People used to spend without issue. 'I have a job, I have money.' Now they leave work and may not make it home," said Javier, a 31-year-old Mexican.