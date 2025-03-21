Open Menu

'People Are Afraid': NY Migrant Economy Wilts Under Trump Policies

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 11:00 AM

'People are afraid': NY migrant economy wilts under Trump policies

Queens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Nader says that the fear caused by President Donald Trump's immigration policies has left the streets of his largely migrant neighbourhood in Queens, New York empty, forcing him to shutter his furniture store.

"It's almost dead out here," said Nader, a Palestinian-American who like others in this article declined to give his full name.

He described his neighbours' trepidation as having contributed to the worst business in his 35 years in the furniture trade.

"I have a lot of customers -- especially from Guatemala -- and nobody is coming to the streets (to) buy furniture," he said, explaining that people fear arrest and deportation.

The main square in Corona, Queens was once a bustling meeting point at the heart of the predominantly Hispanic neighborhood but is now quiet with little foot traffic.

Sometimes three days go by without a single sale, said 57-year-old Nader, now facing an uncertain future.

Occupying a spot next to Corona's main drag, Roosevelt Avenue, Nader said "I never thought it would end like this" as he contends with unaffordable rent.

His customers were often undocumented -- like many of the people in the melting pot neighborhood, now fearful of the mass deportations threatened by Republican Trump.

Faced with uncertainty, people are wary of committing to purchasing a bed, a mattress or chest of drawers when they might be forced to leave at a moment's notice, Nader said.

Local clothing stores, grocers, remittance offices and food stands also complain that business has fallen by around half since the beginning of the year.

Customers at phone stores have also halved, said Javier who reported his clients have cut back on their phone plans, while others pay the minimum to avoid losing their number.

Most prefer to wait to buy a new device, he said.

"People used to spend without issue. 'I have a job, I have money.' Now they leave work and may not make it home," said Javier, a 31-year-old Mexican.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

10 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

10 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

10 hours ago
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

11 hours ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterit ..

UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute

11 hours ago
 Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terror ..

Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism

11 hours ago
 Groom murdered just three days after wedding

Groom murdered just three days after wedding

11 hours ago
 Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrash ..

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia

11 hours ago

More Stories From World