People Are Being Evacuated From Czech Interior Ministry's Building In Prague

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

People Are Being Evacuated From Czech Interior Ministry's Building in Prague

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) People are being evacuated from the Czech Interior Ministry's building in Prague following an anonymous bomb threat call, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"Following an anonymous explosion threat call, people are currently being evacuated from the building  of the interior ministry. Measures are being implemented to ensure security," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

