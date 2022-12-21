People Arrested in European Parliament Corruption Case Start to Testify - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) People involved in the corruption scandal in the European Parliament have started to testify, Belgian media reported on Tuesday, citing the prosecution's documents.

According to the LeSoir newspaper, former Vice President of the European Parliament and Greek citizen Eva Kaili confessed that she had given his father in Brussels a bag with cash, which he should have hidden. She also admitted that this money had been in her apartment. Kaili's father has earlier been detained with a large sum of money in a hotel in the Belgian capital.

Besides, former MEP from Italy Antonio Panzeri, which is considered a mastermind behind the corruption scheme, has partially admitted his involvement into the scandal connected to Qatar's and Morocco's influence on the EU's decision making, the media said.

Panzeri was arrested on December 10 in his flat in Brussels, where the police seized 600,000 Euros ($637,000).

The investigators' documents also contain the Names of three more MEPs who may be involved in the case, LeSoir added.

On December 9, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco. In particular, European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. Later, she was relieved of her office and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million euros during the searches.