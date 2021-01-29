UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

People Carrying 2 Different COVID-19 Strains Simultaneously Detected in Brazil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Brazilian researches have detected patients infected with two different strains of COVID-19 at the same time, media reported, citing research by the National Laboratory for Scientific Computing (LNCC).

According to EFE news agency, at least two patients were confirmed to have been simultaneously infected with two different strains of the infection, including the mutation previously discovered in South Africa.

At the same time, these patients showed mild or moderate symptoms of the disease and they recovered in November 2020 without a necessity of being hospitalized, the publication said.

The survey revealed that at least five different strains of COVID-19 are circulating in southern Rio Grande do Sul state, including the previously unknown strain dubbed VUI-NP13L.

Brazil has confirmed a total of over 10 million cases of COVID-19 in the country, including over 221,000 fatalities.

