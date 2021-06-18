People Cured of COVID Have Immunity to Disease for 9 Months - Russian Health Minister

People who have had COVID-19 are immune to the disease for nine months, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) People who have had COVID-19 are immune to the disease for nine months, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"In general, we see that those who went through [the coronavirus] up to nine months ago have today good immunity [to the disease]," Murashko said while visiting a coronavirus hospital in southwest Moscow.

The minister added that those vaccinated with Sputnik V do not need to check the presence of antibodies during the first six months.

"I have received the vaccine. Today I have a good antibody titer. However, in principle, it is guaranteed that there is no need to recheck [the presence of antibodies] during six months. That is, a vaccinated person has good protective immunity," Murashko said, as quoted by the channel.

Russia's vaccine portfolio consists of four home-made drugs Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and Sputnik Light.