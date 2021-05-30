UrduPoint.com
People Evacuated Over Fire In Oil Refinery In US West Virginia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

People Evacuated Over Fire in Oil Refinery in US West Virginia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Several houses have been evacuated after an oil refinery in the US state of West Virginia caught fire, media reported on Sunday.

The fire started at an Ergon plant in Newell on late Saturday after a loud explosion was heard.

The WTOV9 broadcaster said, citing the Hancock County sheriff, that the fire was soon under control and people from homes within a one-mile radius from the refinery were evacuated.

As of now, the fire has been extinguished and those evacuated from their homes could return back. No casualties have been reported.

The causes of the incident are being investigated.

