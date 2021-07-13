UrduPoint.com
People Feel As If Under House Arrest As Whole Sydney Apartment Block In Lockdown - Reports

Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The residents of a suburb in Australia's Sydney feel as if they are under house arrest after an entire apartment block was put on a harsh lockdown following several COVID-19 cases of unknown transmission among its inhabitants, ABC news reported on Tuesday.

Afterward, the building was cordoned off by the police like a "crime scene" and a 14-day lockdown was forced onto the entire apartment block. During this period, the residents are required to pass several coronavirus tests.

In the western Sydney local government area of Fairfield, meanwhile, workers must have a COVID-19 test every three days.

Residents traveling to other areas of New South Wales in Australia require a test every week. However, they do not need to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that workers and companies will receive assistance from the state of New South Wales and the Australian Federal government due to the lockdown measures. Workers will receive between $500 and $600, while entrepreneurs suffering losses from the lockdowns will receive up to $10,000 in aid.

