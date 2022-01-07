People Forming Volunteer Squads in Nur-Sultan, About 500 Participants Join - State Media

Volunteer militias are being formed in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, with people ready to defend state property, enterprises supporting the city's vital activities, and civilians from unlawful acts and looters, the country's Khabar 24 broadcaster reported on Friday

The groups, consisting of about 500 people, include athletes, doctors, entrepreneurs, and teachers, among others, according to the media.

On Wednesday, the interior ministry reported on "vandalism and looting" in different regions of the country, organized by provocateurs.