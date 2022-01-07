UrduPoint.com

People Forming Volunteer Squads In Nur-Sultan, About 500 Participants Join - State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 07:54 PM

People Forming Volunteer Squads in Nur-Sultan, About 500 Participants Join - State Media

Volunteer militias are being formed in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, with people ready to defend state property, enterprises supporting the city's vital activities, and civilians from unlawful acts and looters, the country's Khabar 24 broadcaster reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Volunteer militias are being formed in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, with people ready to defend state property, enterprises supporting the city's vital activities, and civilians from unlawful acts and looters, the country's Khabar 24 broadcaster reported on Friday.

The groups, consisting of about 500 people, include athletes, doctors, entrepreneurs, and teachers, among others, according to the media.

On Wednesday, the interior ministry reported on "vandalism and looting" in different regions of the country, organized by provocateurs.

