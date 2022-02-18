UrduPoint.com

People In Eastern Syria Stage Protests Against Kurdish Authorities - Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 04:40 AM

People in Eastern Syria Stage Protests Against Kurdish Authorities - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Residents of the eastern Syrian provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor have staged protests against the arbitrariness of the Kurdish authorities, known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria of Rojava, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

During a press briefing on late Thursday, Zhuravlev pointed out that the reconciliation center was receiving reports about illegal actions of the United States and its allied units in eastern Syria.

"For example, residents of Al Busayrah in the Deir ez-Zor province and Ash Shaddadi in the Al-Hasakah province staged demonstrations against the arbitrariness of security structures of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and the forced recruitment of young people to the ranks of the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces," the Russian military official added.

Washington backs the Kurdish armed formations located in the country despite protests from the Syrian government. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

Damascus does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Oil Young Aleppo United States Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

4 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

4 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

4 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

4 hours ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

4 hours ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>