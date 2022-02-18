People in Eastern Syria Stage Protests Against Kurdish Authorities - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Residents of the eastern Syrian provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor have staged protests against the arbitrariness of the Kurdish authorities, known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria of Rojava, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

During a press briefing on late Thursday, Zhuravlev pointed out that the reconciliation center was receiving reports about illegal actions of the United States and its allied units in eastern Syria.

"For example, residents of Al Busayrah in the Deir ez-Zor province and Ash Shaddadi in the Al-Hasakah province staged demonstrations against the arbitrariness of security structures of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and the forced recruitment of young people to the ranks of the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces," the Russian military official added.

Washington backs the Kurdish armed formations located in the country despite protests from the Syrian government. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

Damascus does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.