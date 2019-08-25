UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People In France's Southern Hendaye March For Second Day In Protest Of Nearby G7 Summit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

People in France's Southern Hendaye March for Second Day in Protest of Nearby G7 Summit

HENDAYE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) People marched on Sunday for the second day in a row in the southern French city of Hendaye in protest of the ongoing G7 summit in the nearby town of Biarritz, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

About 200 people marched on Sunday, chanting anti-G7 slogans under the supervision of law enforcement officers, who used a drone and two helicopters to monitor the situation.

People also marched in the French city of Bayonne, a few miles from Biarritz, throughout the weekend. On Saturday, tensions between demonstrators and police escalated as law enforcement hosed down and used tear gas against the few hundred people who marched in Bayonne. On Sunday, the protests were calmer, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The three-day G7 summit started in Biarritz on Saturday. More than 13,000 French policemen have been called to provide security for the event and its participants.

Related Topics

Drone Protest Police Biarritz Gas Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

46 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

1 hour ago

ADGM admits 4th RegLab cohort

1 hour ago

60 international diplomats receive training at Emi ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh Presid ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.