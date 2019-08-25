HENDAYE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) People marched on Sunday for the second day in a row in the southern French city of Hendaye in protest of the ongoing G7 summit in the nearby town of Biarritz, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

About 200 people marched on Sunday, chanting anti-G7 slogans under the supervision of law enforcement officers, who used a drone and two helicopters to monitor the situation.

People also marched in the French city of Bayonne, a few miles from Biarritz, throughout the weekend. On Saturday, tensions between demonstrators and police escalated as law enforcement hosed down and used tear gas against the few hundred people who marched in Bayonne. On Sunday, the protests were calmer, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The three-day G7 summit started in Biarritz on Saturday. More than 13,000 French policemen have been called to provide security for the event and its participants.