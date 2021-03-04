UrduPoint.com
People In German-Speaking Nations Trust In Sputnik V More Than AstraZeneca Vaccine - Study

Thu 04th March 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) People in three German-speaking countries - Austria, Germany, and Switzerland - trust more in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus than in the drug developed by the AstraZeneca company, while the vaccine of Jonson & Johnson is the most trustworthy for these European countries, a study of the Institute and Institute for Management and Economic Research (IMWF) said.

"The Sputnik V vaccine, which has not been even authorized yet, is being considered twice more positive in the German-speaking space than the AstraZeneca vaccine, especially in Austria," the study said on Wednesday.

In January-February 2021, IMWF analyzed about 250,000 materials from traditional media, blogs, and social networks about COVID-19 vaccines. The studied materials were ranked from -1, which means negative coverage, to +1, standing for positive coverage.

The most trustworthy vaccine for the German-speaking countries is a drug developed by Johnson & Johnson (+0.18), the vaccine of Pfizer/BioNTech (+0.14), and Moderna (+0.13) come after it. Sputnik V comes fourth (+0.11), AstraZeneca fifth (+0.04), and China's Sinopharm sixth (+0.03). At the same time, Sputnik V was less mentioned than all the other vaccines except Sinopharm.

