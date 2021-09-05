UrduPoint.com

People In Guinean Capital Welcome Mutinous Military - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Supporters of Guinea's rebellious military took to the streets of the capital of Conakry after the coup d'etat, the Guinee news portal said on Sunday.

People in the streets are chanting slogans praising the army, according to Guinee News.

The rebels were reported to capture President Alpha Conde, dissolve the government and close the borders. But the official authorities only stated that the attack on the presidential palace had been successfully repelled, and called for social order.

The coup is led by the special security forces with Col. Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire.

