People In Iran's Southwest Protest Over Drinking Water Shortages - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Residents of the Iranian city of Shahrekord, the administrative center of the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province in the country's southwest, have gathered for a demonstration in front of the governor's residence over the shortage of drinking water in the province, state IRIB broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Iranians have once again taken to the streets to protest the shortage of drinking water in the country. The deficit was caused by the lack of rainfall and the worst drought in the country in the past 50 years.

On Friday, hundreds of farmers gathered in the city of Isfahan in central Iran to demand the revival of the city's only river, Zayanderud, that has dried up.

The authorities said they were working to solve the issue, while Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi sent the energy minister to Isfahan to help with the matter.

The first water-related protests broke out in summer in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran. The crisis was exacerbated by the upcoming presidential election and the change of power in the country. The problem was temporarily solved by dumping water from dams and assigning a special governor to oversee the situation.

