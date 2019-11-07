UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People In Mexican Military Uniform Helped Migrants Illegally Cross Into US - Border Patrol

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:10 AM

People in Mexican Military Uniform Helped Migrants Illegally Cross Into US - Border Patrol

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Individuals dressed like the Mexican military attempted to help immigrants to illegally cross into the United States, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Operations Supervisor in El Paso Ramiro Cordero told Sputnik.

"Border Patrol Agents working near Socorro/San Elizario [Texas] observed subjects on the Mexican side of the border, some of these were wearing what appeared to be military uniforms and a military style Humvee with a ladder," Cordero said of an incident that occurred late at night on September 28.

"There was an attempted entry with the use of a ladder but no arrests in the area," the official added.

Cordero also said that the suspicious activity on the US-Mexico border was reported to Mexican authorities.

Related Topics

El Paso United States September Border

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

5 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

5 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

5 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

5 hours ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.