People in Mexican Military Uniform Helped Migrants Illegally Cross Into US - Border Patrol

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Individuals dressed like the Mexican military attempted to help immigrants to illegally cross into the United States, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Operations Supervisor in El Paso Ramiro Cordero told Sputnik.

"Border Patrol Agents working near Socorro/San Elizario [Texas] observed subjects on the Mexican side of the border, some of these were wearing what appeared to be military uniforms and a military style Humvee with a ladder," Cordero said of an incident that occurred late at night on September 28.

"There was an attempted entry with the use of a ladder but no arrests in the area," the official added.

Cordero also said that the suspicious activity on the US-Mexico border was reported to Mexican authorities.