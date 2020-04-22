People in Southern Tunisia Hold Rally Demanding Better Quarantine Conditions - Reports

A rally to demand better conditions for quarantined people in Tunisia was held in the village of al-Qalah in the southern Qibli province, which is considered to be a virus hotspot in the country, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) A rally to demand better conditions for quarantined people in Tunisia was held in the village of al-Qalah in the southern Qibli province, which is considered to be a virus hotspot in the country, media reported on Wednesday.

The Anadolu news agency reported that the rally took place on Tuesday, and the local police managed to disperse the participants later that evening. The people who participated in the rally were mostly family members of COVID-19 patients, the media said.

Patients who do not need intensive care in a hospital were to be placed to university dormitories converted into quarantine zones.

However, they were quarantined in the Higher Institute of Tourism in Kantaoui, which caused a protest by patients' relatives.

On Monday, Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said that the country's government had decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown through May 4, after which it would start a gradual economic reopening.

Tunisia has so far confirmed 901 COVID-19 cases and 38 related fatalities.