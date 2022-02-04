LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) People in the UK hold an overall negative view of Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s response to the crisis in Ukraine, with 2 in 5 people (41%) thinking he has done a bad job, according to a poll released on Friday.

The survey conducted by Ipsos polling firm showed that only 19% of adults interviewed online between January 28-29 across the country think that the Conservative leader has handled the situation well.

The poll also showed that 40% of the people in UK are in favor of diplomatic and economic sanctions against Moscow in case of a Russian invasion into Ukraine, compared to 17% who would support sending British ground troops to the Eastern European nation.

Another 21% said the UK should not intervene at all.

Western nations and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. The Kremlin said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that Russia has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region.