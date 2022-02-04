UrduPoint.com

People In UK Hold Overall Negative View Of Johnson's Response To Ukraine Crisis - Poll

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 08:30 PM

People in UK Hold Overall Negative View of Johnson's Response to Ukraine Crisis - Poll

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) People in the UK hold an overall negative view of Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s response to the crisis in Ukraine, with 2 in 5 people (41%) thinking he has done a bad job, according to a poll released on Friday.

The survey conducted by Ipsos polling firm showed that only 19% of adults interviewed online between January 28-29 across the country think that the Conservative leader has handled the situation well.

The poll also showed that 40% of the people in UK are in favor of diplomatic and economic sanctions against Moscow in case of a Russian invasion into Ukraine, compared to 17% who would support sending British ground troops to the Eastern European nation.

Another 21% said the UK should not intervene at all.

Western nations and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. The Kremlin said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that Russia has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Job United Kingdom January Border All

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

2 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivoâ€™s V23e? Letâ€™s Hear ..

3 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

5 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>