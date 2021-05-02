UrduPoint.com
People In Ukraine's Odessa Bring Flowers To Site Of 2014 Massacre

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 07:30 PM

ODESSA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Residents of Ukraine's port city of Odessa bring flowers to the Trade Unions House, where 48 people were killed during a confrontation with radicals on May 2, 2014, Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

From early morning, the locals began to bring flowers, wreaths and icon lamps to the Trade Unions House. Flowers were laid by the leaders of the Opposition Platform ” For Life political party Opposition Platform - For Life party and its co-chairman, Yuriy Boyko.

The relatives of the victims also gathered at the site of the tragedy.

The area near the Trade Unions House is cordoned off by the police, who search through personal belongings before letting people in to the site. The situation in the center of Odessa is calm.

The local law enforcement confirmed that no violations of the law or quarantine measures were registered. However, a man wearing Communist symbols on his clothes was detained by the police, his case is under consideration.

Ukrainian nationalists from various organizations also began their own demonstration, the so-called "march of defenders," to mark the the anniversary of the tragic events. The march was organized by the National Corps party (established based on the Azov Battalion, prosecuted in Russia).

On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked pro-federalism protesters in Odessa's Trade Unions House and set the building on fire. Almost 50 people died and some 250 protesters were injured in clashes with the radicals, according to the United Nations.

