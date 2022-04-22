People Injured After Explosion At Mosque In Northern Afghan Kunduz Province - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 06:29 PM
Several people have been injured after an explosion at a mosque in the Kunduz Province in northern Afghanistan, Ariana News reported on Friday, citing province's information head
The head of information and culture department said that the explosion occurred at a mosque in the Imam Sahib District, there are victims, according to Ariana News.