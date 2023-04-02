UrduPoint.com

People Injured In Blast In St. Petersburg's Cafe Receiving Medical Care - City Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

People Injured in Blast in St. Petersburg's Cafe Receiving Medical Care - City Authorities

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The victims of the explosion at a cafe in Russia's St. Petersburg are receiving medical care, the situation is under control, the city governor's press office told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Governor Alexander Beglov is coordinating the work of emergency services, the victims are receiving medical assistance and the situation is under control," a press office official said.

Emergency services told Sputnik that 15 people were injured in the explosion. According to a Sputnik source, the blast killed famous Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. An explosive device appears to have been brought to a cafe by a young woman, who had a statuette in a box, a gift to Tatarsky.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Russia Young St. Petersburg Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring glo ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultur ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autis ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut ..

Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut of 500,000 bpd from May to ye ..

1 hour ago
 UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd ..

UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd from May through year-end: Su ..

3 hours ago
 Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to ..

Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.