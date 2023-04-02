(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The victims of the explosion at a cafe in Russia's St. Petersburg are receiving medical care, the situation is under control, the city governor's press office told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Governor Alexander Beglov is coordinating the work of emergency services, the victims are receiving medical assistance and the situation is under control," a press office official said.

Emergency services told Sputnik that 15 people were injured in the explosion. According to a Sputnik source, the blast killed famous Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. An explosive device appears to have been brought to a cafe by a young woman, who had a statuette in a box, a gift to Tatarsky.