People Inoculated With Russian COVID Vaccine May Be Able to Travel Across Europe - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The EU's draft project to implement certificates for those inoculated against COVID-19 envisages that people vaccinated with Russian or Chinese vaccines will be able to enter the EU member states that have registered these vaccines, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the draft.

The draft project is set to be considered at a meeting of the European Commission scheduled for Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the so-called vaccine passports will allow Europeans who have been immunized with coronavirus vaccines approved by the EU regulator to travel freely across the bloc despite the existing restrictions.

The certificate will also be issued to those who received vaccines approved by separate EU member states, such as Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm-developed vaccines, registered by Hungary and Slovakia. In this case, these vaccinees will only be able to travel to the EU countries that also registered these vaccines.

These "green passports" will be issued free of charge and contain information in the official language of the issuing country and in English, the newspaper reported, adding that they will also be digital.