Open Menu

People Living Near Airports Face Increased Heart Attack Risk: Study

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM

People living near airports face increased heart attack risk: Study

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Living near airports with high aircraft noise could increase the risk of heart issues, including heart attacks and strokes, according to a new study led by University College London researchers.

The study analyzed detailed heart imaging data from 3,635 individuals living near four major airports in England and compared it with data from people in areas with lower aircraft noise levels.

The risk, researchers found, was particularly true for those exposed to higher aircraft noise at night, likely due to factors such as disrupted sleep and increased time spent at home, leading to greater noise exposure.

The researchers found that heart abnormalities in people not exposed to aircraft noise could raise the risk of major cardiac events, such as heart attack, arrhythmias, or stroke, by two to four times compared to those without these abnormalities.

"Our study is observational so we cannot say with certainty that high levels of aircraft noise caused these differences in heart structure and function," said cardiologist Gaby Captur.

"However, our findings add to a growing body of evidence that aircraft noise can adversely affect heart health and our health more generally," she added.

Related Topics

Attack London From

Recent Stories

EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

17 minutes ago
 Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight mo ..

Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month

47 minutes ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..

1 hour ago
 ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring ov ..

ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors

2 hours ago
 Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatric ..

Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new j ..

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

11 hours ago
 EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

11 hours ago
 Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai S ..

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

12 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable G ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept

12 hours ago

More Stories From World