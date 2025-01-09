People living near airports face increased heart attack risk: Study

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Living near airports with high aircraft noise could increase the risk of heart issues, including heart attacks and strokes, according to a new study led by University College London researchers.

The study analyzed detailed heart imaging data from 3,635 individuals living near four major airports in England and compared it with data from people in areas with lower aircraft noise levels.

The risk, researchers found, was particularly true for those exposed to higher aircraft noise at night, likely due to factors such as disrupted sleep and increased time spent at home, leading to greater noise exposure.

The researchers found that heart abnormalities in people not exposed to aircraft noise could raise the risk of major cardiac events, such as heart attack, arrhythmias, or stroke, by two to four times compared to those without these abnormalities.

"Our study is observational so we cannot say with certainty that high levels of aircraft noise caused these differences in heart structure and function," said cardiologist Gaby Captur.

"However, our findings add to a growing body of evidence that aircraft noise can adversely affect heart health and our health more generally," she added.