People Microdosing On Psychedelics To Self-Medicate During Lockdowns - Report

Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:33 PM

Recreational drug users across the globe took small doses of psychedelics to deal with mental health issues during coronavirus restrictions, a British research out Thursday revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Recreational drug users across the globe took small doses of psychedelics to deal with mental health issues during coronavirus restrictions, a British research out Thursday revealed.

The Global Drug Survey, a London-based research firm, polled 32,000 people from over 20 countries between December 2020 and March 2021 for what it bills as the world's biggest survey on the topic.

GDS found that one in four who used LSD and hallucinogenic magic mushrooms reported having taken a tiny dose of perhaps 10 to 15 micrograms of either substance in the last year.

A quarter reported side effects, with 10% saying they experienced unwanted mental effects and 8% physical effects.

One in 10 people who reported side effects said they stopped microdosing altogether.

GDS said 20% of those who took tiny doses of recreational drugs were also receiving mental health treatment. A quarter of them reported stopping psychiatric medications and another quarter reduced their dose or frequency of use.

"Clinical trials are yet to determine whether microdosing psychedelics for mental health treatment is indeed effective, but we look forward to such future trials - both of normal and of micro-doses," GDS said.

