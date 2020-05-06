UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Most Vulnerable To COVID-19 In UK May Need To Isolate For Longer - Health Secretary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:31 PM

People Most Vulnerable to COVID-19 in UK May Need to Isolate For Longer - Health Secretary

Members of the UK population who are the most vulnerable of becoming critically ill if they contract the coronavirus disease may be forced to stay in self-isolation longer than an initial 12-week period, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Members of the UK population who are the most vulnerable of becoming critically ill if they contract the coronavirus disease may be forced to stay in self-isolation longer than an initial 12-week period, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday.

On March 23, the same day as the UK government enforced lockdown measures, the National Health Service (NHS) began writing to vulnerable people, asking them to "shield" themselves for 12 weeks. During an appearance on the Sky news broadcaster, Hancock said that this initial period may have to be prolonged.

"We asked those who are being shielded to avoid as much human contact as possible for 12 weeks. We may have to extend that 12 weeks, but we hope not to," the health secretary said.

Hancock added that the measures would only apply to those who have been directly contacted by the NHS.

"Those who are shielded, are those .

.. who have specifically received a letter from the NHS saying that they are clinically extremely vulnerable to this disease. This is not the rule for all over-70s, who are in a different category," he said.

Later during his appearance on the broadcaster, Hancock was asked for his opinion on Washington's claims of having evidence that the novel strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was accidentally released from a laboratory in China.

"There isn't evidence that this is a man-made coronavirus ... we haven't seen evidence of that link," Hancock said.

As of Tuesday, the United Kingdom has confirmed 194,990 cases and 29,427 deaths since the start of the outbreak, including 4,406 new positive tests and 693 fatalities over the preceding 24 hours. On the same day, the UK overtook Italy for the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, behind the United States.

Related Topics

UK World China Washington Same Hancock Italy United Kingdom United States March May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sincere efforts on to combat cpronavirus pandemic: ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Thursday

2 minutes ago

Sir Syed road needs civic body's attention for ear ..

2 minutes ago

Pope Francis Says COVID-19 Crisis Not Excuse to Ex ..

2 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar shares his legacy with Pak national ..

5 minutes ago

Fehmida awards cash prizes to athletics for winnin ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.