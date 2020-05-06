People Most Vulnerable to COVID-19 in UK May Need to Isolate For Longer - Health Secretary

Members of the UK population who are the most vulnerable of becoming critically ill if they contract the coronavirus disease may be forced to stay in self-isolation longer than an initial 12-week period, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Members of the UK population who are the most vulnerable of becoming critically ill if they contract the coronavirus disease may be forced to stay in self-isolation longer than an initial 12-week period, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday.

On March 23, the same day as the UK government enforced lockdown measures, the National Health Service (NHS) began writing to vulnerable people, asking them to "shield" themselves for 12 weeks. During an appearance on the Sky news broadcaster, Hancock said that this initial period may have to be prolonged.

"We asked those who are being shielded to avoid as much human contact as possible for 12 weeks. We may have to extend that 12 weeks, but we hope not to," the health secretary said.

Hancock added that the measures would only apply to those who have been directly contacted by the NHS.

"Those who are shielded, are those .

.. who have specifically received a letter from the NHS saying that they are clinically extremely vulnerable to this disease. This is not the rule for all over-70s, who are in a different category," he said.

Later during his appearance on the broadcaster, Hancock was asked for his opinion on Washington's claims of having evidence that the novel strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was accidentally released from a laboratory in China.

"There isn't evidence that this is a man-made coronavirus ... we haven't seen evidence of that link," Hancock said.

As of Tuesday, the United Kingdom has confirmed 194,990 cases and 29,427 deaths since the start of the outbreak, including 4,406 new positive tests and 693 fatalities over the preceding 24 hours. On the same day, the UK overtook Italy for the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, behind the United States.