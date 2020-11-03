People Near Vienna State Opera Laid on Pavement, Police Conducting Checks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Police are conducting checks in central Vienna after the synagogue shooting, passers-by at the Vienna State Opera have been laid down on the pavement, the Austrian OE24 broadcaster reports.

According to OE24, up to seven attackers could still be at large in Vienna following the deadly shooting at a synagogue in the Austrian capital.

Late on Monday, Austrian media reported that a shooting was carried out at a synagogue in central Vienna. According to the OE24 broadcaster, about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue. The shooting was reportedly carried out from a machine gun.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on ORF 1 tv late on Monday that several people carried out the shooting at the synagogue, adding that there were multiple injuries and probably deaths.

According to the interior minister, the shooting is believed to be a terrorist attack.