UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People On Virus-Hit Cruise Ship Stranded Off Japan Ordered To Stay In Cabins - Eyewitness

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:48 PM

People on Virus-Hit Cruise Ship Stranded Off Japan Ordered to Stay in Cabins - Eyewitness

A UK passenger on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, on which 10 people were confirmed to be infected with a new strain of coronavirus told the Sky News broadcaster on Wednesday that all passengers had been ordered to remain in their cabins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) A UK passenger on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, on which 10 people were confirmed to be infected with a new strain of coronavirus told the Sky news broadcaster on Wednesday that all passengers had been ordered to remain in their cabins.

David Abel, a passenger from the United Kingdom, told the broadcaster that the ship's captain said on the public address system at 06:30 local time [21:30 GMT on Tuesday] that passengers could not leave their cabins for any reason, and that all food would be delivered by the ship's crew. The ship has been anchored near the Japanese port city of Yokohama.

The lockdown on board the ship was creating problems for Abel, who told the broadcaster that he is an insulin-dependent diabetic, which makes it necessary for him to adhere to a strict dietary schedule.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato confirmed that 10 passengers on the vessel had been infected with the new form of viral pneumonia. He also advised that the ship would be quarantined for two weeks, and all passengers would be required to remain on board.

Princess Cruises, the ship's operator, has confirmed that 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members are on board the vessel. The 10 people infected with coronavirus will be taken offshore and receive treatment in Japan, according to a statement released by the operator on Tuesday.

The new strain of coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. There are more than 490 confirmed deaths worldwide so far, with over 24,600 confirmed cases of the virus globally.

Related Topics

Wuhan Yokohama United Kingdom Japan December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

5 minutes ago

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

5 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence of First O ..

20 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence of First O ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects developmental projects in K ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects developmental projects in K ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.