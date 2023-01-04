People Rally in Iran on Anniversary of Assassination of Soleimani - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) People rallied in Iran on Tuesday to commemorate the third anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, media reported.

According to the Tasnim news agency, people attended rallies and commemorative ceremonies to pay tribute to Soleimani in different parts of Iran, particularly in the southern city of Kerman - the hometown of Soleimani.

A national congress on the commemoration of Soleimani was held on Tuesday at the Grand Mosalla Mosque of Tehran and was attended by senior Iranian officials and foreign guests, according to the report.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Soleimani's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, will take part in the march, the report said.

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. Tehran imposed sanctions against a number of US citizens over their involvement in the assassination.

