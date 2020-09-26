UrduPoint.com
People Recovered From COVID-19 Develop Antibodies Faster When Vaccinated - Gamaleya Center

Sat 26th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and are given the vaccine developed by the Russian Gamaleya research center develop antibodies faster than those who have not, director Alexander Gintsburg said.

"Yes, they [who have had COVID-19] were vaccinated.

Yes, first of all those who had been ill in a mild form were vaccinated, their antibody titers increased much faster than they usually increase in a person who has not been in contact with the virus," Gintsburg said in a television appearance on Russia's Rossiya-1 channel.

He went on to recommend that all those who have had a first dose of the vaccine, whether survivors of the disease or not, test their antibody titers before deciding on whether or not to get the second shot.

