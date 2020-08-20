UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Recovered From COVID-19 May Be Vaccinated Against Virus - Russian Vaccine Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

People Recovered From COVID-19 May Be Vaccinated Against Virus - Russian Vaccine Developer

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Russian Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is intended primarily for those who have not yet contracted the virus but people who have recovered from the disease can get vaccinated as well, Denis Logunov, the institute's deputy research director, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Russian Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is intended primarily for those who have not yet contracted the virus but people who have recovered from the disease can get vaccinated as well, Denis Logunov, the institute's deputy research director, said on Thursday.

"It is clear that the vaccine is primarily intended for people who have not been infected [with the virus] so far. But, on the other hand, there are no restrictions regarding the use of the vaccine for those who have already recovered [from COVID-19]," Logunov said at an online briefing.

According to the scientist, COVID-19 antibodies in people who have recovered from the disease disappear rather quickly. Therefore, there are no reasons for not vaccinating these people, Logunov added.

Last week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute.� The vaccine has been tested on 76 volunteers separately at two institutions � the Moscow-based Sechenov University and the Russian Defense Ministry's Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital. The phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, involving around 2,000 people, is currently underway.

The WHO guidelines require three phases of clinical trials for a vaccine to be ready for mass distribution. The third phase usually includes up to 10,000 participants with the maximum representation of target population categories.

The Russian Health Ministry has said that Sputnik V has undergone all necessary checks and was proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

Related Topics

World Russia Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

36 minutes ago

AED885 million profits reported by listed investme ..

51 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Likely to Provide Protec ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Singaporean Scientists Warn That Coronavirus Can S ..

6 minutes ago

PTI's MNA stresses HESCO to ensure uninterrupted p ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.