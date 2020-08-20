People Recovered From COVID-19 May Be Vaccinated Against Virus - Russian Vaccine Developer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Russian Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is intended primarily for those who have not yet contracted the virus but people who have recovered from the disease can get vaccinated as well, Denis Logunov, the institute's deputy research director, said on Thursday.

"It is clear that the vaccine is primarily intended for people who have not been infected [with the virus] so far. But, on the other hand, there are no restrictions regarding the use of the vaccine for those who have already recovered [from COVID-19]," Logunov said at an online briefing.

According to the scientist, COVID-19 antibodies in people who have recovered from the disease disappear rather quickly. Therefore, there are no reasons for not vaccinating these people, Logunov added.

Last week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute.� The vaccine has been tested on 76 volunteers separately at two institutions � the Moscow-based Sechenov University and the Russian Defense Ministry's Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital. The phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, involving around 2,000 people, is currently underway.

The WHO guidelines require three phases of clinical trials for a vaccine to be ready for mass distribution. The third phase usually includes up to 10,000 participants with the maximum representation of target population categories.

The Russian Health Ministry has said that Sputnik V has undergone all necessary checks and was proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.