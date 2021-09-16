People Should Not Fear Vaccines But ROCOR Neutral on This Issue - Hierarch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) does not provide recommendations to believers on receiving coronavirus vaccines, but people should not be afraid to get immunized, ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) told Sputnik.

"People should not be afraid of vaccination," Metropolitan Hilarion said, adding that he had received a coronavirus vaccine.

However, the Hilarion noted that ROCOR does not encourage its flock to get vaccinated or to avoid vaccination.

"It is a matter of freedom for the people," he said.

Speaking of how the coronavirus pandemic changed church life, Hilarion said it did affect in-person services and activities due to the imposed restrictive measures.

"In the beginning, a lot of people did not go to church, but now they have started coming," he said.

ROCOR has dozens of parishes in various countries, mostly in the United States.