UrduPoint.com

People Should Not Fear Vaccines But ROCOR Neutral On This Issue - Hierarch

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

People Should Not Fear Vaccines But ROCOR Neutral on This Issue - Hierarch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) does not provide recommendations to believers on receiving coronavirus vaccines, but people should not be afraid to get immunized, ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) told Sputnik.

"People should not be afraid of vaccination," Metropolitan Hilarion said, adding that he had received a coronavirus vaccine.

However, the Hilarion noted that ROCOR does not encourage its flock to get vaccinated or to avoid vaccination.

"It is a matter of freedom for the people," he said.

Speaking of how the coronavirus pandemic changed church life, Hilarion said it did affect in-person services and activities due to the imposed restrictive measures.

"In the beginning, a lot of people did not go to church, but now they have started coming," he said.

ROCOR has dozens of parishes in various countries, mostly in the United States.

Related Topics

Russia United States Church Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM leaves for Dushanbe on two-day official visit t ..

PM leaves for Dushanbe on two-day official visit to attend SCO

4 minutes ago
 HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎all ..

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎alliance ‎

26 minutes ago
 Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future ..

Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future in UAE

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.