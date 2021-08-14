UrduPoint.com

People To Die In At-Risk Nations If Rich States Prioritize Booster Shots - Vaccine Groups

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:21 AM

People to Die in at-Risk Nations If Rich States Prioritize Booster Shots - Vaccine Groups

Many more people around the world will die of COVID-19 if Western political leaders prioritize booster shots for their populations instead of sharing doses with those who have not received even the first dose, the heads of the Oxford Vaccine Group and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said in a statement for the Guardian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Many more people around the world will die of COVID-19 if Western political leaders prioritize booster shots for their populations instead of sharing doses with those who have not received even the first dose, the heads of the Oxford Vaccine Group and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said in a statement for the Guardian.

"Large-scale boosting in one rich country would send a signal around the world that boosters are needed everywhere. This will suck many vaccine doses out of the system, and many more people will die because they never even had a chance to get a single dose. If millions are boosted in the absence of a strong scientific case, history will remember the moment at which political leaders decided to reject their responsibility to the rest of humanity in the greatest crisis of our lifetimes," Andrew Pollard from Oxford Vaccine Group, and Seth Berkley from Gavi said.

According to the statement, although the scientific developers have already deployed 4.

4 billion doses, the global epidemiological situation remains very tense and thousands of people are still dying every week because of coronavirus. The world community finds itself in this position because it is not giving preference to those who are at higher risk.

"Vaccinating those at risk everywhere is in our self-interest. It may reduce the risk of new variants arising, and will relieve pressure on health systems, open travel, resuscitate the global economy, and raise the international authority of politicians prepared to take such moral leadership," the statement said.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom, 60% of whose population are already fully vaccinated, began ordering vaccines for a booster campaign in fall 2022, with Pfizer reportedly being asked to supply the country with a further 35 million doses, despite the company raising prices. However, the government has yet to give final approval for the revaccination program.

Related Topics

World Company Oxford Alliance United Kingdom May Moral From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

7 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to expand bilateral military-to-military ..

Pakistan to expand bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan: C ..

7 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrations in full swing in Hyd ..

Independence Day celebrations in full swing in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
 Czech Foreign Ministry's Crisis Center to Discuss ..

Czech Foreign Ministry's Crisis Center to Discuss Security of Embassy in Kabul o ..

33 minutes ago
 Mirpur Royals victorious in KPL match

Mirpur Royals victorious in KPL match

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.