People Told To Stay Away From English Beauty Spots Over Virus Fears

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:45 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :England on Saturday enjoyed its first weekend after a partial easing of the coronavirus lockdown but people were warned not to flock to the countryside or seaside resorts, despite warmer weather.

Police forces, tourist boards and local authorities all urged caution about the continued risks of close-contact transmission of the virus, after some of the rules were relaxed on Wednesday.

Officials running the Peak District National Park in northern England told people not to visit -- one of a number urging daytrippers to "think carefully" before setting out.

"This area is reported to be extremely busy with car parks currently full and social distancing difficult," a message said on the Peak District's Twitter account.

The government's official rolling tally of COVID-19 deaths, which includes all positive cases after tests, is 34,446 -- the second-highest in the world.

But broader statistics incorporating suspected deaths puts the figure at more than 36,000.

The health ministry announced another 468 deaths on Saturday.

Despite continued similar daily tolls, Prime Minister Boris Johnson opted to partially lift lockdown measures in England.

He recommended workers in sectors such as manufacturing and construction return to their jobs, while people can now leave home to exercise and do other recreational activities for unlimited periods.

Officials Friday reported the virus' transmission rate -- the so-called "R" -- had crept up slightly to between 0.7 and one.

The government's five tests for maintaining the relaxation of restrictions include keeping the rate below one, so that any one person infected spreads it to one or fewer other people.

The leaders of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not followed suit in easing the social distancing regime, saying it is too soon to soften the stay-at-home message.

More Stories From World

