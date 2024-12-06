'People Want Change': Inside Romania's Far-right Stronghold
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Mihai Viteazu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In the Romanian village of Mihai Viteazu, where far-right presidential candidate Calin Georgescu performed particularly well in the first-round election in which he stormed to a surprise lead, businessman Ciprian Gavrila explained why.
"People are saying 'Stop', they want change," Gavrila said at his bar, diagnosing the mood heading into a run-off Sunday that is being closely watched for a change in political direction in the EU and NATO member, which borders Ukraine.
"The parties in power for so many years have deceived and fooled us," said the 43-year-old, a member of the extreme-right SOS Romania party, which entered parliament following legislative elections last Sunday.
In Mihai Viteazu, SOS Romania and two other far-right parties combined won nearly 65 percent of the parliamentary vote, the country's highest score.
Georgescu also got one of his best results in the village of 3,000 people in the first-round vote on November 24, topping the constituency with 45.5 percent of the vote, compared to almost 23 percent nationwide.
Georgescu will face centrist Elena Lasconi in Sunday's run-off.
Liberal mayor Adrian Costache said Georgescu's landslide win in his village came as a "surprise" to him.
"People want to see if others are more capable in developing the country", which ranks among the poorest in the European Union, he told AFP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From World
-
Bellingham back to best as Real Madrid face Girona6 minutes ago
-
Fresh protests in Georgia after PM vows to 'eradicate' opposition6 minutes ago
-
Blinken tells counterpart confident in S. Korean democracy7 minutes ago
-
Harrison Ford gets de-aged again for 'Indiana Jones' video game16 minutes ago
-
Copenhagen takes on its biggest climate threat -- water16 minutes ago
-
Musk heads to US Congress to discuss slashing government costs16 minutes ago
-
Artists abandon Abidjan for Ivory Coast beachside haven17 minutes ago
-
South Korean ruling party says 'dangerous' president must go26 minutes ago
-
US neighbors balk at Trump plan for deported migrants56 minutes ago
-
EU chief in last-gasp push to close South America trade deal1 hour ago
-
UN slams Taliban ban on women from pursuing medical education; top Afghan cricketers seek reversal1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish Copa del Rey results1 hour ago