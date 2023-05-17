(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The People's Assembly of Gagauzia approved by a majority of votes on Tuesday the legitimacy of the election of the Sor party representative, Yevgenia Gutsul, as the head of the region.

On Monday, the head of the regional Central Election Commission (CEC), Yana Kovalenko, said that Gutsul from Moldovan opposition party Sor has won the election of the head of the autonomous Gagauzia region with 52.

36%.

"We need to make this decision in order to support our CEC. We will not tolerate pressure from the central authorities of Gagauzia. Thank you for supporting the decision of the Central Election Commission by a majority of votes," the chairman of the Assembly said during an emergency meeting.