People's Council Of DPR Ratifies Treaty Of Friendship, Cooperation With Russia

Published February 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The People's Council of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) adopted a law on the ratification of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and the DPR, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

During an extraordinary plenary session, all 87 lawmakers voted for the agreement's ratification.

Denis Pushilin, the DPR head, said that the next step after the ratification of the cooperation agreement with Russia will be the establishment of diplomatic relations and interaction between relevant ministries.

In the meantime, 46 lawmakers who attended a meeting of the People's Council of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) supported the ratification of a similar agreement with Russia.

