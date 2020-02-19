UrduPoint.com
Peoples' Friendship University Of Russia Says 420 Chinese Students To Study Remotely

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Peoples' Friendship University of Russia Says 420 Chinese Students to Study Remotely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) More than 400 Chinese students of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) who currently reside outside of Russia will have to continue their studies online until further notice, the university's press office said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the operative headquarters against coronavirus in Russia announced that the country would temporarily bar entry for Chinese citizens amid the risk of the deadly virus spreading. The ban will be effective starting from Thursday. In this regard, the Russian education Ministry ordered all universities earlier in the day to switch Chinese students to distance learning after the end of the holidays, which had been extended for them until March 2.

"420 students from China are currently located outside Russia. For them, RUDN professors drew up individual curricula, with materials and tasks for studying the [academic] disciplines in electronic format," the university said.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei Province in late December. It has since spread to more than 25 other countries and resulted in over 2,000 deaths.

Your Thoughts and Comments

